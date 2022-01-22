Giants expected to interview Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier on Saturday

Brian Daboll Bills salute to service sunglasses on smile

Joe Schoen isn’t wasting any time with his coaching search.

Just hours after officially being named the new Giants general manager, Schoen officially requested permission to speak with two Buffalo Bills assistants about the Giants’ head coaching job, according to a source. And those interviews, with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, are expected to take place in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Saturday.

Schoen, the former assistant GM of the Buffalo Bills, is still up in Orchard Park, so he is able to meet them in person. It’s unclear if he will be the only one doing the interviewing, or if anyone else from the Giants’ organization will join in by Zoom.



Daboll, 46, is considered one of the heavy favorites to become the next Giants’ head coach, while Frazier, 62, is more of a longshot. But Frazier does have previous head-coaching experience with the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-13.

Schoen did need to rush these interview requests in because the Bills play a divisional round playoff game in Kansas City on Sunday, and will be travelling there on Saturday afternoon. If the Giants hadn’t interviewed either of them by then, they wouldn’t have been able to until the Bills are eliminated from the playoffs.

Those are the third and fourth candidates the Giants have reached out to so far in this process. They’ve requested permission to speak with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and they told former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores to expect an interview, too.