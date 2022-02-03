The Giants have found a new offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, New York is expected to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka as its first offensive coordinator under head coach Brian Daboll.

A former Eagles fourth-round pick under then-Philadelphia head coach Andy Reid in 2010, Kafka has been with the Chiefs since 2017. He started as an offensive quality control coach before being promoted to QBs coach in 2018. Kansas City added passing game coordinator to his title in 2020.

Kafka spent time with several organizations as a player, crossing paths with Daboll in 2013 when both were with the Patriots. Daboll was New England’s tight ends coach that year.

Texans quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton and Browns receivers coach/passing game coordinator Chad O’Shea were Giants’ other two finalists for offensive coordinator.

Giants are expected to hire Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk