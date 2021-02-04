Giants expected to bring back Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator: report

Jason Garrett on the sidelines

As expected, Jason Garrett should be back as the Giants' offensive coordinator next season, reports ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

GM Dave Gettleman said as such during his end-of-season presser, basically pointing to the fact that Daniel Jones would be having his third OC in three seasons if Garrett left.

"Just imagine, anybody, any of you guys, having your fourth editor in four years. It's the same thing," he said. "It's no different. We'll adjust and adapt and do what we have to do and obviously anything we do moving forward, Daniel is a big part of it. We're certainly conscious of that piece, to answer your question."

Garrett may stay in place, but Raanan pointed to some changes that may happen internally that could result in some differences in production, giving different responsibilities to guys like tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens and quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski

The reason Garrett's job was in question was the Giants' ineptitude to score points in most games. They scored just 17.5 per game, which was 31st in the league, only behind the Jets.

Also, while Gettleman pointed out Jones being a key piece to the team's success moving forward, he seemed to regress in his sophomore season after a strong finish. Having 12 total touchdowns (11 passing, one rushing) to 16 turnovers (10 INTs, six fumbles) is not what the team wanted to see.

Gettleman noted that he will be getting more playmakers for Jones this offseason, but it will be up to Garrett to deploy them properly. Getting Saquon Barkley back is also a positive, as Garrett clearly likes to set the tone with the run game.

The Giants are choosing continuity with this move, and we'll see if it pays off.