Giants expect Sterling Shepard back this week

The Giants receiving corps isn’t terribly deep with all hands on deck and it was especially thin for last Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Golden Tate was serving the second game of his four-game suspension and Sterling Shepard was out with a concussion, which left Eli Manning with an unimpressive group of wideouts in what might have been his final start as a member of the Giants. The team thinks Daniel Jones will have more to work with against Tampa this weekend.

Head coach Pat Shurmur said on Thursday that the team expects Shepard to clear the concussion protocol in time to play against the Buccaneers. That would be a nice addition to the offense for a rookie quarterback in his first start, but not all the injury news at wideout is positive.

Bennie Fowler hurt his hamstring at Wednesday’s practice, which casts his availability for this weekend in some doubt. Cody Latimer was also out of practice on Wednesday because of the concussion he suffered last Sunday, so Shepard may not have much company on the list of Jones’s targets.