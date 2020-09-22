Giants expect to sign Devonta Freeman, but the deal isn't done quite yet

With Giants star running back Saquon Barkley suffering a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears, they'll be scrambling to replace him. One option is free agent Devonta Freeman, who is in for a visit/workout on Tuesday, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported.

According to Vacchiano, the Giants want to sign Freeman, but that will depend on the results of his COVID testing and whether the two sides can agree on salary.

Freeman reportedly turned down a one-year deal worth $4 million from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season, and a source told Vacchiano that while Freeman is looking for decent money, he's also interested in a place where he can play consistently.



Per Vacchiano, the Giants could perhaps try to entice Freeman with an incentive-laden deal.

Freeman, 28, played the first six seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, with his two best years coming in 2015 and 2016.

In 14 games last season for the Falcons, Freeman rushed 184 times for 656 yards with two touchdowns. He also had 59 catches for 410 yards and four touchdowns.

At the moment. the Giants' running back options include Dion Lewis, who carried most of the load against the Bears after Barkley's injury.