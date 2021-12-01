Mike Glennon is expected to start for the Giants on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Daniel Jones‘ neck injury will force him to miss at least a week, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Jones suffered the neck strain when running the ball on the second play of last week’s game against the Eagles but still finished the game and played well. However, he began to feel more neck pain on Monday.

The Giants signed quarterback Jake Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad for depth behind Glennon.

A struggling Giants team fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett last week and there were hopes that Jones might start to show some progress with a revamped offense. But now Jones won’t be on the field at all.

Giants expect Mike Glennon to start Sunday as Daniel Jones recovers from neck injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk