Giants expect Kadarius Toney to play Week 1

A hamstring injury has been the cause of Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney‘s most recent absence from the field, but the team does not expect it to cause him to miss the first game of the regular season.

That was the word from General Manager Joe Schoen on Thursday. Toney had his knee scoped this offseason and did not play in any preseason games this summer, but Schoen said that the team expects him to be ready to go against the Titans

“I’m excited to see Kadarius,” Schoen said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I’m excited to see him get on the field in a game, in a meaningful opportunity, and know the playbook and make plays. We’re planning on him being ready on September 11 when we go play Tennessee.”

Various issues limited Toney’s offseason availability after he was drafted in the first round last April and he only played 10 games as a rookie because of injuries, so the Giants would likely be wise to make sure they have a backup plan or two on hand.

