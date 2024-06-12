Giants expect a full roster of healthy players for training camp

The New York Giants opened their annual spring minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday. The two-day session is mandatory to all players but head coach Brian Daboll said everyone would not be participating in full.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered midseason last year, is going to have his activities slightly curtailed this week.

“I think we’ll keep him out of team drills, continue the rehab process. He’s really right on point with where he needs to be,” Daboll told reporters. “But in terms of the team, we’ll keep him out here the next few days and get him ready to go for training camp.

“We’ll only do team stuff today, so be it’ll be individual, it’ll be team. Won’t do 7-on-7 today. That’s no reflection of DJ or where he is at. He’s not too happy about it, but we’re going to go all team today.”

Right tackle Evan Neal, who played in just seven games last season due to an ankle injury, will also not participate in full at camp this week.

“No, you’ll see him at training camp,” Daboll said when asked about Neal doing anything beyond walkthroughs.

“He’s kind of about the same. He’s about the same. He has done some various things. We thought for the next couple of days, we’ll back off on him.”

Daboll then revealed that this week is just the first step. The goal is to have everyone ready for training camp the end of July.

“We’re going to back off him here and hopefully we can get — the plan is right now as of whatever today is, is I think we should have everybody ready to go for training camp, which is important,” he said.

After this week, the Giants will not reconvene as a team until July 24 when training camp opens.

If there is a player who may not be ready for training camp, it’s wide receiver Chase Cota, who suffered a broken collarbone on Tuesday.

