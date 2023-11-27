Giants expect Daniel Jones to start when healthy, will "have to do something" at QB in offseason

Giants head coach Brian Daboll handled the short-term view of the team's quarterback room during his Monday press conference and General Manager Joe Schoen looked at the longer view during his own time with the media.

Daniel Jones entered the 2023 season as the team's starter, but missed time with a neck injury and then tore his ACL upon his return to action in Week Nine. That injury and a 2-9 start to the season led to speculation that the team will be in the market for a quarterback come the offseason.

On Monday, Schoen said "the expectation moving forward" is that Jones, who signed a four-year deal with the Giants this offseason, will be the starter once he's healthy. He noted that there's no firm timetable for when that will be while saying that the Giants will likely be making a move at the position in 2024.

“We don’t have a crystal ball in terms of how the rehab is going to go,” Schoen said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I think we’re going to have to do something in the quarterback [room], whether it’s free agency or the draft. We don’t know when [Jones] is going to be ready. We’ll have to address [quarterback] at some point.”

The Giants have won two straight games and that move away from the top of the draft has quieted some of the quarterback chatter around the team. It will likely come back up as the draft process plays out, but there is still a lot to play out before the team fully turns its attention to their offseason plans.