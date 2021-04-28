Giants exercise Saquon Barkley's fifth-year option for 2022 season

Saquon Barkley on field with ball in hand, helmet off in blue jersey

In an unsurprising move, the Giants have picked up running back Saquon Barkley’s fifth-year option for the 2022 season.

Per SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, Barkley’s 2022 salary is now fully guaranteed at $7.127 million.

The 24-year-old Penn State product is coming off of a torn ACL the he suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week 2 last season, but the thought all along has been that the talented back will be fully ready to go by the start of the 2021 season.



The second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley has proven to be one of the league’s most electrifying runners when healthy. After posting a whopping 2,028 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns as a rookie, Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in his second season that caused him to miss three games, though he still posted 1,441 yards from scrimmage with eight total touchdowns.

Barkley rushed the ball just 19 times last season for 34 yards before his injury ended his season, but there’s no doubting that he’s a key piece of the Giants offense moving forward.

He could be looking at a huge payday in the near future, as his second contract could set the new bar for NFL running backs, but for now, the Giants have given themselves some extra time to work out a potential deal but exercising his option.