A report on Wednesday indicated Giants running back Saquon Barkley is on track to be ready for the start of the 2021 season and he’s now set to be with the team at the start of the 2022 season as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants have exercised their fifth-year option on Barkley’s contract. He now has a guaranteed salary of $7.217 million for next season.

Barkley, who was the second overall pick of the 2018 draft, is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the second game of the 2020 season. He only mustered 34 yards on 19 carries last season, but had 478 carries for 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns during his first two seasons.

Barkley also caught 143 passes for 1,159 yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons and a return to production like that in 2021 would likely lead to talk about an extension before he plays out the fifth year of his rookie deal.

UPDATE 6:05 p.m. ET: The Giants have officially announced the move.

Giants exercise Saquon Barkley’s fifth-year option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk