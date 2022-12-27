Giants ‘excited’ to control playoff destiny, but remain focused on task at hand

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) reacts to a defensive play against the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes - USA TODAY Sports

Despite their devastating last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon, the Giants remain in a good spot for the postseason. With the Seahawks and Lions losing, New York controls their own fate this weekend.

With a Week 17 win over the Nick Foles-led Indianapolis Colts, who fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-3 on Monday night, the Giants can clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Brian Daboll’s squad is certainly aware of that opportunity, and while they're excited, they remain focused on Sunday’s opponent.

“I think everybody’s aware of our situation and kind of what the reality is for a lot of teams around the NFL this time of year. At the end of the day, you can only focus on the week you have, and the opponent you have ahead of you, and the rest of that will take care of itself,” wide receiver Darius Slayton said on Tuesday afternoon.

Safety Julian Love added: “I’m excited to have a shot. This position is pretty exciting that we can control our destiny. It’s going to mean a lot, but I know I have to lock in on the process of this week just so I can be that consistent guy I’ve always been for the team as we prepare for the Colts.”

The Giants, who have been viewed as underdogs for most of the season, enter Sunday’s game with many expecting them to take care of business against the 4-10-1 Colts. Despite that, Slayton said nothing changes for the team heading into this week.

“Like you said, we’ve been the (under)dog a lot in games this year that we’ve won," he said. "So, being the favorite or being the dog ultimately doesn’t determine whether or not you win or lose the game. It’s the NFL. They’ve got good players. So, you got to go out there and play and execute, take care of the football, and do the things you got to do to win the game.”

Slayton added: "I don’t think it’s any different. All of these teams have good players. All of these games are games you got to win in theory if you think about it. Even if we were 12 and whatever, we would probably be trying to get the one seed like the Eagles are doing. So, every game is important.”

While they certainly are focused on Sunday’s matchup with the Colts, Love did take a moment to reflect on potentially reaching the postseason for the first time in his career.



“It would mean the world to me. I’m a competitor. I’m a guy who has tried to be as consistent as I possibly can during good times, during bad times," he said. "I think you know what to expect when it comes to me. I haven’t been to the playoffs in the league yet. I’ve achieved that goal in college, I’ve achieved that goal in high school of course, so I’m excited.”