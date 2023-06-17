Giants’ Evan Neal named a second-year player under pressure to perform

After being highly touted prior to the 2022 NFL draft, offensive tackle Evan Neal left plenty to be desired in his rookie season for the New York Giants.

The Giants had hoped Neal, the seventh overall pick, would come in and lock down the right tackle spot, creating a dominant bookend with Andrew Thomas. That did not happen as the result of a position change and lingering injuries.

Despite Neal’s struggles, the Giants exceeded expectations in 2022 on their way to a playoff berth. However, if they are going to build off the success from last season, Neal will have to improve.

With that in mind, Pro Football Focus recently named Neal as a second-year player under pressure to perform.

Neal is one of two top-10 picks from the 2022 NFL draft on the list.

The Giants added weapons to improve their passing game in the offseason but will need more consistent offensive line play to make their passing game successful.

Of course, Thomas struggled as a rookie and has turned into one of the best at his position. Unfortunately, Giants fans are forever scared by draft bust Ereck Flowers.

Hopefully, Neal can turn a corner in his second season to help improve the Giants’ offense and become a piece to build around for years to come.

