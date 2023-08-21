Giants’ Evan Neal leaning on All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas, hoping for similar Year 2 leap

Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) and New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) exit the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium / John Jones - USA TODAY

Evan Neal’s rookie season didn’t quite go how both he and the Giants had hoped it would.

After being selected with the seventh overall pick, he struggled to get acclimated to his new right tackle position in the NFL. Neal finished tied for the third most pressures allowed in all of football (52) and gave up five sacks across 13 starts.

He took those struggles and knew he needed to improve this offseason.

The Alabama product went to work on his craft, worked on improving his stance, and hired a chef to help change his diet in an effort to transform his body. Neal came into camp in tremendous shape and he feels much improved after working hard over the offseason.

“I feel like I’ve gotten better but I feel like there’s still more room to grow,” he said. “I got overall better at balance. I worked on a few technique things. I’ve leaned out and gotten in better shape and better condition.

“Just going to continue working on my craft and continue to get better every day.”

Now back in camp and around his teammates, the 22-year-old says he’s been leaning on fellow offensive tackle Andrew Thomas a ton.

Thomas, of course, struggled during his rookie season but took a massive leap in Year 2 with Big Blue. After the breakout campaign, he received a huge payday this offseason, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in football.

Neal says the 2022 Second Team All-Pro tackle has been a huge resource for him and the rest of the offensive line.

“We definitely have a lot of dialogue,” Neal said. “He’s in my ear and I’m in his ear all the time whether it’s just talking ball or even just chopping it up. I appreciate all the tips that he’s given me.

“I’m thankful for him and I feel like all the guys in the room are thankful for having AT.”

Neal missed a few days of practice last week due to a concussion, but he was able to return for Friday’s preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers and he put together a strong showing.

The tackle was happy with his own performance, though he knows there’s still work to be done to get ready for the regular season.

“I feel like I did a pretty good job Friday night, but that’s a preseason game. I’m not going to harp on that as much,” he said. “It’s still preseason so we’re just going to see how the year goes on.

“I have a lot more work to do and I have to continue getting in my stance this season. Just have to turn the next page and keep it pushing.”