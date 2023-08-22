Giants’ Evan Neal feeling confident with improved balance, technique

The New York Giants are hoping that second-year right tackle Evan Neal takes that monumental jump this season from promising rookie to established pro.

Neal’s quest to do so got off to a slow start earlier this month when he suffered a concussion in practice and missed the Giants’ first preseason game.

“It feels good to be back out there, get my feet back up under me,” Neal told reporters on Monday. “Thankfully, I was only out for about a week and a half or so, so it wasn’t that much time, but it was just good to be back out there with the guys.”

Neal did play in the Giants’ second preseason game last Friday against Carolina and had a key block on rookie Eric Gray’s 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Eric Gray muscles his way in for a touchdown 😤💪 #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/Qy7xHJgLKs — Top Bunk Sports (@Topbunksports) August 19, 2023

“Sure, it was a good block. I got to the second level, squared him up and I drove him to the end zone. Thankfully, we scored, for sure. But everybody on the play did their job (and) that’s why it was successful. So yeah, it was a good play,” Neal said.

As a rookie, Neal appeared to have issues with the speed rush. He’s been cleaning that up this offseason and is getting out of his stance quicker.

“That’s the nature of the game at offensive tackle,” Neal explained. “Your get off, gettng to your spot. I feel like I did a pretty good job of that. I feel like it’s been back to me finding a comfortable stance that I can get into and get out of.

“Friday night I did that well but that’s a preseason game, so I am not really going to harp on that as much, I have a lot more work to do. I have to continue to get out my stance for the duration of the season, so I am going to focus on that.”

All of Evan Neal’s true pass sets v. the Panthers He’s getting out of his stance a lot quicker with better kick steps & IDing the rush off of his 2nd step. Looks more balanced but still gotta see it v. the top rushers. Definitely a lot of progress from the end of last season. pic.twitter.com/qs5cPTlzG8 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 21, 2023

“I feel like I got overall better at balance,” Neal added. “I’ve worked on a few technique things. I’ve leaned out, got in better shape, better condition for sure.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire