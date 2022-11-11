Giants’ Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger out vs. Texans

The New York Giants will host the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday and will do so with a few reinforcements.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to return, and both cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and linebacker Oshane Ximines could also play in Week 10.

Full injury reports for both the Giants and Texans can be found below:

Giants Injury Report

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Out: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OL Evan Neal (knee)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

Texans Injury Report

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Note: Texans injury report not yet released.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire