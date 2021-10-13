Giants’ Evan Engram says Cowboys’ Jayron Kearse punched him after Sunday’s game

Giants tight end Evan Engram says Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse punched him in the face after the teams met on Sunday.

Engram told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that the incident took place while the two teams were leaving the field and shaking hands.

“I walked up on him. He walked up on me kinda, saying some stuff. He threw the punch,” Engram said. “We had some guys there that separated us, so it was kind of boom, boom. He stole one off, and everybody was there to separate us. So I kinda just let it go. I dapped up some of my old coaches and friends on the other side [afterward] and went into the locker room.”

It is unclear whether any video of the incident exists. It was not shown on the FOX broadcast, and the NFL said the incident was not captured by any NFL Films cameras.

Engram said he didn’t retaliate so as not to get fined.

“I don’t need any of that. It was a little baby punch anyway. It was soft. So I definitely want to keep my money in my pocket. I’m good,” Engram said.

The Giants and Cowboys meet again on December 19.

