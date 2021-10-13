Giants' Evan Engram says he was punched in the face by Cowboys' Jayron Kearse after Sunday's game

Evan Engram running with ball in Dallas blue jersey

Sunday's Giants-Cowboys game got pretty chippy in the fourth quarter, and it went on after the game as well.

Giants tight end Evan Engram told Pat Leonard of the Daily News that he was punched in the face by Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

"I walked up on him. He walked up on me kinda, saying some stuff. He threw the punch," Engram told the Daily News. "We had some guys there that separated us, so it was kind of boom, boom."

The teams started jawing at each other when Kadarius Toney was thrown to the turf in the fourth quarter. Engram went to retaliate, but Toney took it too far, throwing a punch and getting ejected. In that fray, Will Hernandez had his helmet ripped off by Dallas safety Damontae Kazee. On the final play of the game, Hernandez returned the favor to Cowboys defensive lineman Tarrell Basham.

Engram didn't retaliate, saying Kearse's "baby punch" wasn't worth being fined for.

"I was pushing him around the whole game, so he was probably just mad about that," Engram said.

The punch has made its rounds in the Giants locker room, and they already have the rematch circled on the calendar.

"I heard about it afterwards," said Hernandez, who didn't see the punch. "You know what? It’s great, because we play them again."