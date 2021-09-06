Giants’ Evan Engram a ‘long-shot’ to play vs. Broncos

The New York Giants are likely to see running back Saquon Barkley (knee) take the field in Week 1, which is good news for quarterback Daniel Jones & Co.

However, the return of Barkley will be offset by the loss of tight end Evan Engram (calf).

Although Barkley could be fully cleared as early as Monday, Engram is now considered a “long-shot” to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

From @GMFB: #Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) is close to being fully cleared. Meanwhile, TE Evan Engram (calf) hasn’t been ruled out vs. the #Broncos, but he’s considered a long-shot for Sunday heading into the week. pic.twitter.com/Imr4d26uO2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2021

“Evan Engram, the standout tight end for the New York Giants, went down with a calf injury early on in the preseason,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Monday. “He actually had a really good week and weekend. However, I am told that the chance of him playing is slim.

“It was described to me as a ‘long-shot.’ Not completely ruled out — they want to give him the entire week to see if his calf improves a little more rapidly than it has been. So, probably a long-shot but certainly not something they’ll say is definitely off the table.”

Jones has never taken a snap with his full compliment of skill position players and that does not appear poised to change any time soon.

In addition to Barkley and Engram, wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, and tight end Kyle Rudolph are also nursing injuries.