The Giants overhauled their tight end group this offseason and they may not be done making additions to the group.

According to multiple reports, veteran Eric Ebron tried out for the team on Monday. There’s no word of a signing at this point.

Ebron spent the last two seasons with the Steelers and posted 56 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. He had just 12 catches for 84 yards in eight appearances before going on injured reserve last season.

The 2014 first-round pick spent four years with the Lions and two years with the Colts before going to Pittsburgh.

The Giants put rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on the PUP list to open camp. They signed Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins as free agents after parting ways with Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph after last season.

Giants work out Eric Ebron originally appeared on Pro Football Talk