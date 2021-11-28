Giants get into end zone, lead 10-0

The Giants never got into the end zone in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Giants, but they made it on their first possession of the third quarter.

Jalen Hurts threw an incomplete pass on fourth down near midfield and the Giants used the good field position to spring themselves to seven points. Daniel Jones found tight end Chris Myarick from a yard out after a pass interference penalty by Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson in the end zone.

The Eagles did not think Myarick caught the ball, but replays showed that it did not appear to touch the ground before he got his hand under it to secure the catch. It’s the first catch and touchdown of the Philadelphia native’s career.

Hurts is now 8-of-17 through the air. The Giants have lost cornerbacks Darnay Holmes and Adoree' Jackson to injuries, but running still may be the best option for the Eagles to find the scoreboard.

