Giants end primetime curse, stun Packers, 24-22, to keep playoff hopes alive

The New York Giants hosted the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in a Week 14 matchup between two of the NFC’s hottest teams.

The Giants sported their ‘classic’ uniforms from their 1980s heyday under Bill Parcells and local hero Tommy DeVito started once again at quarterback.

Here’s how things turned out…

Final score: Giants 24, Packers 22

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 7 14 3 24 Packers 7 3 3 9 22

Keys to the game

The wind was blowing intermittently and both teams had trouble navigating it. Both teams missed field goals, punts were difficult to handle and passes were sailing over receivers’ heads all night.

The Giants came into the game having collected 11 takeaways over their last three. They had three more in this game — an interception and two fumble recoveries.

Green Bay’s run defense has been leaky of late, allowing an average of 160 yards per game over their last three. The Giants took full advantage, gaining 209 yards on the ground in this game — their highest output of the season.

It was over when...

When Giants kicker Randy Bullock buried a 37-yard field goal with no time left on the clock in the fourth quarter to give Big Blue a 24-22 victory.

The Giants, who were down, 22-21, drove 57 yards on eight plays to get down to the Green Bay 18. The key play was a 32-yard completion from Tommy DeVito to Wan’Dale Robinson down the right sideline to put the Giants in field goal range.

Players of the game

Tommy DeVito had a solid game all around, completing 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for a rating of 113.9. He also rushed 10 times for 71 yards.

Wan’Dale Robinson caught six of seven targets for 79 yards including the 32-yarder on the final drive to set up the winning field goal. He also made several other fine grabs and rushed twice for 32 yards.

Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks led the Giants with 12 total stops, including one for a loss, and saved a touchdown with a sweet pass breakup in the end zone.

Injuries

Giants punt returner Gunner Olszewski was interfered Packers’ gunner Rudy Ford and was shaken up. The cart came out for him, but Olszewski left the field under his own power and gave everyone the ‘thumbs up.’ The Packers were hit with s 15-yard penalty on the play and Olszewski returned to the game.

Dexter Lawrence was back in the lineup after battling a hamstring issue all week. He played predominantly on passing downs.

Isaiah Hodgins appeared to suffer a wrist injury during the first half.

A’Shawn Robinson was taken for X-rays after the game.

What's next?

Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Tuesday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

Big Blue will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 17 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is 1:00 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire