Giants embarrassed by Buccaneers, 30-10: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants (3-7) found themselves in a prime-time game yet again only to fall embarrassingly, 30-10, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

While the Giants may not have been expected to win this game, they didn’t show any semblance of competing. Even coming off the bye week and having an extra day to prepare, the Giants were discombobulated, out-coached and downright embarrassing in prime time.

Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the ghastly Week 11 loss:

Winners

Andrew Thomas: The only player seemingly worth anything on Monday night was the second-year left tackle. In his return from the injured reserve list after suffering an ankle injury in Week 6. Thomas was responsible for the only touchdown of the night, which was fun, and relatively held his own on the blindside.

Others: Ha ha

Losers

Leonard Williams: Giants fans know that pressuring Tom Brady is the only way to beat him. Williams is supposed to be the driving force in that objective. He was nowhere to be found as Brady had ample time in the pocket on nearly every dropback. The Bucs offensive line is good, but Williams wasn’t the difference-maker the Giants paid him to be.

James Bradberry: It was a rough night for Bradberry, who spent most of his night getting bodied by Mike Evans. Not an easy task in the slightest but when you’re paid to be the CB1, results have to be better than this. Regardless of whether he was in press or giving a cushion, Bradberry was targeted with ease all night and failed to make tackles after the catch. He also allowed Evans to post up in the end zone for a touchdown.

Will Hernandez: If there was a section for biggest loser, it would belong all to the former second-round pick. Hernandez was an issue for the Giants offense all night. From costly penalties to allowing pressure at an insanely high rate, Hernandez kept the offense from moving the chains.

Jason Garrett: The offensive coordinator simply can’t adjust to the times. There was hope from the start with some trickery and innovation to begin the game. But once the scripted plays were through, Garrett reverted back to his confusing, conservative ways. His players couldn’t get lined up properly, there was little communication along the offensive line and when urgency was needed, it was nowhere to be found in the play-calling. It’s incredible he still has a job.

Others: Matt Skura, Nate Solder, Azeez Ojulari

Mixed reviews

Julian Love: He whiffed on a tackle that could have prevented a Chris Godwin touchdown on the opening drive but also had some stops after the catch.

Daniel Jones: His two interceptions were incredibly bad. The first, Jones tried to avoid intentional ground while throwing across his body as he’s getting hit. It falls into the hands of a Bucs defensive lineman. The second was simply a poor decision in which Devin White followed Jones’ eyes locked on a target. Jones also missed a few crucial throws that could have gone for big gains, including a wide-open Kenny Golladay in the end zone. He’s a mixed review because playing quarterback for this inept offense is arguably as difficult as trying to crack the Pentagon with a PalmPilot.

Others: Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney

