Giants elevate Zyon Gilbert, Makai Polk from practice squad

The New York Giants elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and wide receiver Makai Polk from the practice squad ahead of their NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

Gilbert, an undrafted rookie, has appeared in three games for the Giants this season, including a Week 13 start against the Washington Commanders. He also appeared in a Week 14 game against the Eagles, registering five tackles, one QB hit, and one sack.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound Polk is another undrafted rookie. He began his career with the Baltimore Ravens but was later signed to the Giants’ practice squad on September 28. He had not previously been elevated this season and has never appeared in an NFL game.

Polk played his college ball at Mississippi State. In 2021, he set multiple records with 105 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns.

Given the team’s health, it’s likely that both Gilbert and Polk will be listed among the game’s inactives.

