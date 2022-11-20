Giants elevate TE Lawrence Cager from practice squad

The New York Giants made it official on Saturday evening, activating offensive lineman Shane Lemieux from injured reserve. He is expected to start against the Detroit Lions.

In addition to activating Lemieux from IR, the Giants also elevated tight end Lawrence Cager from their practice squad.

Cager, who was signed in mid-October after being released by the New York Jets, had been activated in Week 8 and Week 10. He’s hauled in two receptions for nine yards, including his first career touchdown last week against the Houston Texans.

With Daniel Bellinger (eye) still out, Cager will provide another tight end option alongside Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick, who is also playing fullback/running back.

For Cager, this is his third practice squad elevation. If the Giants wish to use him again this season, he must be signed to the 53-man roster.

Safety/linebacker Landon Collins was not elevated.

