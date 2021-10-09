Giants elevate OT Korey Cunningham from practice squad with Andrew Thomas questionable

Andrew Thomas close shot

Ahead of Sunday’s NFC East showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants made a roster move to bolster their offensive line depth.

Big Blue announced on Saturday afternoon that OT Korey Cunningham has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. The 26-year-old Cincinnati product and former seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals was signed to the Giants’ practice squad in early September.

The Giants had elevated veteran Jonotthan Harrison from the practice squad in each of the last two weeks, but the team announced on Saturday that he has suffered an Achilles injury.



Harrison could be facing season-ending surgery, though a team source tells SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano that he is still being evaluated.

Having Cunningham available for Sunday may be bad news for Andrew Thomas’ chances of suiting up against the Cowboys. Thomas is officially listed as questionable with a foot injury, as he was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday after not practicing on Wednesday.

If Thomas can’t suit up, the Giants’ starting tackle combo would likely be Nate Solder – who has started all four games opposite of Thomas – and Matt Peart.

Coming off their first win of the season last week against New Orleans, the 1-3 Giants will look to gain some ground on the division-leading 3-1 Cowboys.