Is Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux headed for a breakout year?

New York Giants second-year edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has been identified as Big Blue’s breakout candidate for the 2023 NFL season by The Athletic.

Thibodeaux’s rookie season featured flashes of the talent that compelled the Giants to use the fifth pick in the 2022 draft on the outside linebacker. The hope is that Thibodeaux can build off his potential to become a game-wrecking presence off the edge. His advanced metrics as a pass rusher ranked much higher than his four sacks last season, so there’s reason to believe Thibodeaux will make a greater impact in Year 2 when he converts pressures into game-changing plays.

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft out of Oregon, had 49 total tackles (33 solo and six for a loss) with four sacks and 13 quarterback hits in 14 starts last year.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Thibodeaux also defensed five passes, forced two fumbles and recovered two, one resulting in a touchdown.

This all after Thibideaux suffered a significant knee sprain in the preseason that kept him out of the team’s first two games and hobbled early on in his NFL debut. It wasn’t until mid-season that he began to make a splash.

A quick note about The Athletic’s predicted breakout players. Former Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney was picked as the Kansas City Chiefs’ candidate in this exercise.

The Giants traded Toney to Kansas City midseason last year for a third- and a sixth-round draft pick. They used those selections to trade for tight end Darren Waller and drafted defensive back Tre Hawkins III.

