Giants edge Patriots as time expires, 23-21: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants kicked off their season with their first preseason game on Thursday night when they traveled to New England to take on the Patriots in the first game under the new regime and new coaching staff lead by Brian Daboll.

The Giants left plenty to be desired on the field but they were able to edge of the Patriots in a back and forth game with a 23-21 victory. The game was close until the final seconds and ended with a game-winning field goal by Graham Gano as time expired.

The Giants were without Kadarius Toney and a number of other big names and the starters did not play much as was expected.

While it was certainly good to have Giants football back, Big Blue has plenty of to improve upon as they continue their preseason.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the win:

Receivers are just running right past Aaron Robinson right now. CB2 is a HUGE question mark. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 11, 2022

Dear NFL. Please don’t call this taunting ever again -everyone pic.twitter.com/WeRHnfxxF6 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 11, 2022

Brian Daboll 0% on challenge calls. Fire him. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 12, 2022

Left too much time for Davis Webb… — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 12, 2022

Giants win, 23-21. Just have to hope Belichick texts the right Brian "congrats" tonight. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 12, 2022

Sandro Platzgummer 15-YARD run #Giants … Saquon jumping around on the sideline rooting for his guy — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 12, 2022

The #Giants put up 23 points in their preseason debut against the Patriots tonight. Last preseason, 20 was the highest point total from the Giants offense, and NYG had 14 regular season games with 23 or fewer points. — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) August 12, 2022

Giants 23 Patriots 21 thoughts •Winners!!!

•Need a healthy Shane Lemieux, Josh Ezeudu needs work

•Darrian Beavers & Micah McFadden are playmakers

•Antonio Williams > Gary Brightwell & Jashaun Corbin

•Liked the pace of the offense

•CB is an issue outside of Adoree’ Jackson — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 12, 2022

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley among them myriad Giants players who find and embrace Joe Judge after the Giants’ win — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 12, 2022

Congratulations to Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll on their first preseason victory! — Sam Prince (@samtheprince14) August 12, 2022

The Giants won their preseason opener 23-21. Lots of positives to take away. Running game was excellent. QBs good. Reasons to believe this organization is at least headed in the right direction. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 12, 2022

