Giants edge Bengals in Week 2 of preseason: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants took on the Cincinnati Bengals at home in their second of three preseason games this year.

The Giants injury trend did not stop as they lost a few key players including rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Graham Gano (concussion) during the game.

Early on in the fourth quarter the Bengals missed a 58-yard field goal to keep the game at 16-10. The Giants and Bengals would exchange touchdowns on the following three drives and the Giants took the lead with 35 seconds remaining behind Davis Webb and Alex Bachman.

For the second time in as many preseason games, Big Blue won the game in the final minutes.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the win:

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants’ 2022 first-round pick, appeared to hurt his right knee but waved off the cart. He did go to the medical tent. Here's Thibodeaux walking around on the sidelines afterward: pic.twitter.com/U6XUMwZXuy — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) August 22, 2022

Darrian Beavers in locker room w/knee injury. Giants draft class keeps taking hits. Injuries now to rookies:

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee)

OL Josh Ezeudu (N/A)

CB Cor'Dale Flott (groin)

S Dane Belton (fractured collarbone)

LB Darrian Beavers (knee)

G Marcus McKethan (torn ACL) — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 22, 2022

Daniel Jones with a nice back shoulder to David Sills! Sills Army wake up! pic.twitter.com/XM5CHi9sO0 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 21, 2022

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is losing it on the officials after a flag thrown for OPI on tight end Austin Allen on this 4th quarter drive — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 22, 2022

Awesome nearly full field TD drive for the #Giants first team offense. Daniel Jones looked as comfortable as I’ve seen him in the new system. He went through professions well, threw w/ velo and + ball placement And play calling? 9 straight passes, pass calls on 2nd and short, LFG — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 21, 2022

Tom Brady wears No. 12 to honor Davis Webb. #Giants — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 22, 2022

#Giants HC Brian Daboll was not happy after an OPI call. Hot mic catches all the f-bombs. (📽️ @BobbySkinner_)pic.twitter.com/cZeP5fst4z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022

Bachman, after catching the touchdown, makes the tackle on special teams. #Bengals start this one at the 17 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 22, 2022

It’s pretty easy to see for any die hard Giants fans out there that this Daboll offense whether it’s the 1’s, 2’s, or 3’s is “pass friendly”. There’s guys open on most plays which as we know has not been the case. “Play Design” 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) August 22, 2022

One of my favorite things I’ve noticed about the new #Giants regime is that they’re not going to run the ball just to run in obvious run situations. 2nd and 10 after first down miss? Under Garrett it was run next. Daboll throws. 2nd and 2? Passes again. Nine straight pass calls. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 21, 2022

Daniel Jones went 14-of-16 for 116 yards with INT. Looked confident, decisive in pocket. Positive performance. Good connection w/Collin Johnson + David Sills. Kenny Golladay didn't get going. He was on field for 21 of 24 snaps w/DJ: 0 catches, 0 targets. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 22, 2022

#Giants just won their second preseason game with this ending: Undrafted rookie Tomon Fox looked like he was shot out of a cannon from the sideline and forced the fumble to end the game.pic.twitter.com/P2SDCUtHR3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022

Davis Webb 22-27, 204 yards, 2 TD, including potential GW with 35 seconds left to Alex Bachman (11-122, 2 TD) #Giants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 22, 2022

Giants 25 Bengals 22 thoughts •Davis Webb & Alex Bachman are modern day heroes

•Very solid outing for Daniel Jones spreading the ball around

•Antonio Williams might just end up RB2

•need Kayvon to be okay

•Heavy RPO offense in store

•Still worried about Aaron Robinson — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 22, 2022

