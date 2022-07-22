Giants earn C in 2019 NFL draft re-grade

In yet another ‘re-draft’ of the 2019 NFL draft, the New York Giants don’t fare well as time passes. Maurice Moten of Bleacher Report gives them a ‘C’ grade in his latest loopback on one of the most critical drafts in recent Giants history.

General manger Dave Gettleman made several grave errors, selecting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones No. 6 overall and then traded back into the first round to take Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker, who washed out amid legal troubles.

The Jones pick can still be salvaged if he plays well this season and finally put the franchise’s mind at ease after three inconsistent years.

As a rookie, Jones showed flashes, throwing for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but his passing yards and touchdown totals have been on the decline thereafter. Though the athletic signal-caller has rushed for 1,000 yards and five touchdowns, he’s had some ball-security issues with 36 fumbles, losing 20 of them. The Giants declined to pick up the fifth-year option in rookie his deal. The Giants waived Deandre Baker before the 2020 season as he faced robbery charges, but Florida prosecutors dropped those charges.

Third-round pick Oshane Ximines — the first player ever drafted out of Old Dominion – has also yet to establish himself.

Minnesota linebacker Ryan Connelly injured his knee right after becoming a starter and was later released. The sixth-round pick, Washburn cornerback Corey Ballentine, and the two seventh rounders (Syracuse defensive lineman Chris Slayton and Kentucky offensive tackle George Asafo-Adjei), all had very short Giants careers.

Gettleman did hit on a few of his picks, though. Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence — taken No. 17 overall with one of the picks the Giants received in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade — has become a reliable and steady presence and the team recently exercised his fifth year option.

Fourth rounder Julian Love, a safety from Notre Dame, has become a starter, and Auburn wideout Darius Slayton, selected in the fifth-round, has had some success.

Story continues

Over/Under: 12.5 Daniel Jones starts in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp

List