Giants-Eagles Week 18: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants closed out a dismal 2023 campaign in unexpected fashion, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-10, at MetLife Stadium.

The score doesn’t indicate just how badly the Giants stomped all over their NFC East rivals as Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni waived the white flag at halftime, removing most of his starters from the game.

With the win, the Giants closed things out with a record of 6-11 and now head into an offseason filled with uncertainty.

Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ most season-ending victory.

Offensive snaps: 67

Defensive snaps: 65

Special teams snaps: 26

In what was likely his final game as a member of the Giants, wide receiver Sterling Shepard saw action on 25 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Fellow wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins also saw an increase in playing time with 53 snaps.

Defensively, safety Xavier McKinney and linebacker Bobby Okereke closed out the season having taken all 100 percent of the team’s snaps for the 17th straight game. Impressive.

