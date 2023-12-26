Giants-Eagles Week 16: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Christmas Day, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-25, in a game that came down to the wire.

The big story coming out of Week 16 is the benching of rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito. He was relieved of his duties at halftime and replaced by veteran Tyrod Taylor.

DeVito was the star of the show leading up to the game and even received the FOX pregame treatment. However, head coach Brian Daboll decided he was on a short leash despite the already lost season, and you have to imagine they can not reverse course now.

Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ most recent defeat.

Offensive snaps: 63

Defensive snaps: 75

Special teams snaps: 29

In what are likely his final days in a Giants uniform, wide receiver Sterling Shepard saw just a single snap.

Defensively, linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Xavier McKinney, despite their injuries, kept their respective iron man streaks going. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, they have taken all 100 percent of the team’s snaps this year.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire