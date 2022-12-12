Giants-Eagles Week 14: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants took one on the chin Sunday afternoon. They were completely dismantled by the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-22, in a game that wasn’t even that close.

The wheels have completely come off in East Rutherford and a 6-1 start has turned into a 7-5-1 mess that resembles much of what Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge left behind.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ latest loss.

Offensive snaps: 66

Defensive snaps: 85

Special teams snaps: 34

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was limited to just 11 offensive snaps on Sunday and didn’t draw a single target. It’s actually shocking to find out he was even on the field because it wasn’t noticeable throughout the game.

The remaining snap counts were also skewed because the Giants eventually pulled their starters from the game. Most of them, anyway. Only Nick Gates and Jon Feliciano took 100% of all snaps on either side of the ball.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams was a healthy scratch and linebacker Tae Crowder only saw 17 snaps after coming in for the injured Micah McFadden.

List

Giants fall to Eagles: Winners, losers and those in between

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire