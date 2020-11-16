Giants-Eagles Week 10: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants finally ended the streak on Sunday, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The win was the Giants’ third of the season and propels them back into the NFC East race and dare we say it, even makes them divisional favorites?

Here’s a look at the snap counts that attributed to the Giants’ latest W.

Offensive snaps: 71

Defensive snaps: 67

Special teams snaps: 25

The Giants continue to implement their offensive line rotation, which included the return of Will Hernandez (COVID-19) on Sunday. He didn’t start and did not appear to be in line for any snaps, but stepped in when Kevin Zeitler exited with a concussion.

In his return, wide receiver Golden Tate out-snapped undrafted rookie wide receiver Austin Mack by just three. A sign of things to come?

Meanwhile, defensively, linebacker David Mayo saw an increase in opportunities after a few weeks registering just a handful of snaps, while rookies Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin are still just picking up scraps.