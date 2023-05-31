Giants will do ‘due diligence’ on free agent DeAndre Hopkins

Are the New York Giants interested in free agent superstar wide receiver Deandre Hopkins? Head coach Brian Daboll isn’t saying no.

Brian Daboll is asked about the Giants' possible interest in DeAndre Hopkins: "Anytime there's someone that's available, Joe and his staff are going to look into it" pic.twitter.com/13ctxxH625 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 31, 2023

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals last week after they failed to find a trade partner for him. The Giants have been one of several teams named as a possible suitor for the five-time Pro Bowler who racked up 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last year.

Of course, what is sticking in most teams’ craw other than the lofty salary they would have to pay Hopkins is the fact that he missed the first six games of the 2022 season due to a PED suspension.

His last contract, which was to end after this season, was scheduled to pay him an average of $27.25 million per season. Arizona decided to bite the bullet and cut Hopkins instead, incurring a $22.6 million dead cap charge.

Hopkins is still a No. 1 wideout at age 30 and would fill a need for the Giants as an outside and/or deep threat. They may not have enough salary cap room to even court Hopkins at this point (approximately $4.6 million), however.

Hopkins will likely end up on another contender on a short-term, incentive-laden deal this summer.

The need for another set of hands in the huddle has waned over the past few months. The Giants traded for tight end Darren Waller, re-signed Sterling Shepard, Isaiah Hopkins and Darius Slayton, drafted Jalin Hyatt and added free agents Parris Campbell, Jameson Crowder, Jeff Smith and Bryce Ford-Wheaton this offseason.

This is all in addition to players already under contract such as tight ends Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager and wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson, Collin Johnson and David Sills.

