Giants dropped by Jets: Here’s how social media reacted

Serena Burks
The New York Giants hosted the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday night. The final preseason game of 2023 was technically a home game for both teams as they share a stadium, but the Giants got to see their logo at midfield.

Always a chippy game, the Jets started strong, leading the game 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Giants also saw at least seven injuries throughout the game, including safety Bobby McCain (concussion) and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, who was carted off with an air cast on his right leg.

Although Aaron Rodgers only played two series in his New York debut, the Jets still came away with the win.

Here is how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the loss.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire