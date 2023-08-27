Giants dropped by Jets: Here’s how social media reacted

The New York Giants hosted the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday night. The final preseason game of 2023 was technically a home game for both teams as they share a stadium, but the Giants got to see their logo at midfield.

Always a chippy game, the Jets started strong, leading the game 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Giants also saw at least seven injuries throughout the game, including safety Bobby McCain (concussion) and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, who was carted off with an air cast on his right leg.

Although Aaron Rodgers only played two series in his New York debut, the Jets still came away with the win.

Here is how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the loss.

Giants players knocked out with injuries tonight: • WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (knee)

• TE Chris Myarick (hand)

• OL Wyatt Davis (ankle)

• CB Zyon Gilbert (hamstring)

• CB Gemon Green (shoulder)

• S Bobby McCain (concussion)

• S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 27, 2023

September 10th. We are out for blood. pic.twitter.com/WimD7E6UGD — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) August 27, 2023

That throw by DeVito was 🔥🔥🔥 Nice catch by Sills, too, rebounding a bit from the first half! pic.twitter.com/03UaMsD9gK — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 27, 2023

This guy is my preseason hero pic.twitter.com/SxnnB2zXAQ — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 27, 2023

Yea, Graham Gano is about to get that slip to pee in a cup when this game over 💯😂 #NYGiants — Vibes – Eli Racks (@IamEliRacks) August 27, 2023

That SNF graphic just popped up for Giants Cowboys & I just realized I’m

not ready for the stress yet 🤣🤣 #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/6KKU8MQQRC — Nikki Gist (@NikkiNic9384) August 26, 2023

Tommy Devito threw a pick cancel the season we ain’t winning a single game. — Danny King (@DannyKing___) August 26, 2023

Giants lost the MetLife Bowl reaction pic.twitter.com/Vvzgs6O5M7 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 27, 2023

The Giants wrapped up the preseason with a 32-24 loss to the Jets. They will meet again on Oct. 29. Instant Analysis ⤵️ 📰: https://t.co/snJ6VQDaKL pic.twitter.com/kf7uvCPcOb — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 27, 2023

Ladies and Gentleman that concludes the preseason portion of your show. Next up? The waiting game. Who makes the 53? How severe are all these injuries? September 10th, can the Giants finally beat Dak and the Cowboys. Coming up next on the 2023 NFL regular season.#NYGiants… — Tommy (@TommyG105) August 27, 2023

Jets 32-Giants 24 NYG’s preseason is over Cuts coming, then preparation for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 After I get out of the locker room, join me on @YouTube for a Live Q&A as the 53 decisions loom https://t.co/2IyScpecKe — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 27, 2023

That's a wrap from preseason pic.twitter.com/iKG9fGEloU — New York Giants (@Giants) August 27, 2023

Giants 24 Jets 32 thoughts •3rd straight MetLife Bowl loss for the Giants

•Giants OL needs to work on their combos a lot & also swing OT is bad

•Jalin Hyatt & Isaiah Simmons both flashing the speed

•Graham Gano 56 & 57 yard FG’s

•David Sills will always be a preseason hero… — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 27, 2023

From here on out it counts. Away we go. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 27, 2023

Final. Regular season up next pic.twitter.com/4UOAWQ3G3T — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 27, 2023

See you Oct. 29. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 27, 2023

With an admission I am a heartless jerk since there were serious injuries, the Giants just completed one of their most successful preseasons ever with no projected starters or key backups lost. They head into the regular season as close to full health as they could’ve hoped. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) August 27, 2023

