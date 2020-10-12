Giants dropped by Cowboys, 37-34: Instant analysis

The New York Giants began the week as 9.5-point underdogs in their game this Sunday against the Cowboys in Dallas, but as the week unfolded the line slimmed down to 7.5 points.

And that is because the Cowboys’ defense is absolutely putrid. The Giants entered the game with just 47 points to their credit and although they tripped over themselves repeatedly, scored almost that many points in this 37-34 loss in front of a sparse audience at AT&T Stadium, which had it’s roof and doors open to adhere to COVID-19 regulations on a 95-degree day.

The over/under was 52.5, which was a laughable number after watching each team zip up and down the field at will. Several scores were negated by penalties and Dallas lost their star quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a grisly ankle injury in the third quarter. Otherwise, this game could have easily been in the 80’s.

The Giants are now 0-5 for the fifth time in franchise history and as we’ve stated all week, that never ends well.

Notes

Darius Slayton had eight grabs on 11 targets for a total of 129 yards.

Graham Gano hit four field goals from 55, 50, 54 and 28 yards out making him the first Giants kicker to ever make three 50-plus yard field goals in a single game.

Running back Devonta Freeman has 60 yards rushing on 17 carries. He added 27 more on two receptions.

Linebacker Kyler Fackrell had a 48-yard interception return for touchdown in the first quarter.

DB Logan Ryan had another strong game with nine total tackles (six solo).

Daniel Jones (20/33, 222 yards passing) did not throw a touchdown pass for the fourth consecutive game. He did have two touchdowns called back due to penalties, however.

Jones’ turnover streak continued as well, having turned the football over in 17 of his 18 pro starts.

Prescott came into this contest as the first NFL quarterback to throw for 450 yards or more in three consecutive games, He threw for 166 yards before getting injured. Backup Andy Dalton threw for just 111 yards in relief but it proved to be enough to get Dallas (2-3) over the finish line ant into first place in the NFC East.

