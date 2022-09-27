Giants dropped by Cowboys, 23-16: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants came into Monday night with a surprising 2-0 record as they headed into their first divisional matchup of the year hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys were without Dad Prescott and Michael Gallup, and the Giants spent the week as favorites going into the primetime showdown.

After a first half of the Giants and Cowboys exchanging field goals, Big Blue went into the half trailing 6-3.

The Giants got the ball first in the second half and tied the game at 6-6. On the Giants next drive, they would put together a nice drive which ended in a nice touchdown run by Saquon Barkley. The run gave the Giants a 13-6 lead in the third quarter.

After that, it was all Cowboys as they would come away with 17 points on their following three drives. The Giants made a late push to try and get back in the game but it was too little too late as the Giants fell to their division rivals. 23-16.

The Giants’ final drive ended with an interception by Trevon Diggs and on the play Sterling Shepard looked to have been seriously inured with a leg injury. Shepard’s injury warranted being carted off as the play added injury to the brutal loss of the game.

In a game where Daniel Jones faced pressure early and often, he played well for Big Blue. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as there were a ton of missed opportunities by plenty of players around Jones.

Graham Gano ties it back up with a 51-yard FG. GIANTS 6, COWBOYS 6

9:02, 3rd QTR QTR — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 27, 2022

This ref crew def wants to spend the holidays at home. — marshall newhouse (@MNewhouse73) September 27, 2022

The Giants' offense is a mess. Their best play is Daniel Jones dropping back and just taking off. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 27, 2022

The #Cowboys have six pressures and three sacks when rushing just four players. #Giants — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 27, 2022

SAQUON IS BACK!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 27, 2022

Finally, Saquon Barkley breaks free. Sheds a couple tackles and goes 36 yards for a touchdown. All of a sudden Giants have the lead, 13-6. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 27, 2022

saquon doing what saquon does! That man is elite! — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) September 27, 2022

Saquon is back!!! 🤯🤯🤯 — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) September 27, 2022

The home run ability of @saquon is so important. You can bottle him up for most of the night, but you always have to feee he’ll pop one. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 27, 2022

Amazingly great response drive by Cooper Rush. Great heart at the goal line by Zeke. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 27, 2022

Perfect answer by the Cowboys as Zeke runs through a Tae Crowder tackle attempt at the goal line for a touchdown. Crowder has to wrap up there. Giants 13, Cowboys 13, 27 seconds left in third quarter — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 27, 2022

These officials are garbage — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) September 27, 2022

Dallas is so undisciplined, wow! Good for us but man this would be a different game without those penalties. — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) September 27, 2022

Cowboys WR Cee Dee Lamb, who has a couple of ugly drops tonight, makes a spectacular, 1-handed catch in the corner of the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. That puts the Cowboys up 20-13 with 8:30 to play. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 27, 2022

Golloday on the All-Ski Mask team — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 27, 2022

Kenny Golladay: "I came here to play" Also, Kenny Golladay:pic.twitter.com/Rt4xSxzskU — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 27, 2022

Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay drop back-to-back passes on 2nd and 3rd down, with a delay of game penalty mixed in, to kill that Giants drive Then KaVontae Turpin returns the punt 28 yards. Touchdown saved by punter Jamie Gillan with the tackle — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 27, 2022

Daniel Jones has played to win tonight, and he deserved better. The haters are going to hate, but he's stepped up under a lot of pressure. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 27, 2022

@giants really missing @leonardwilliams right now. Run defense has been ghost all game #MNF — Chris Canty (@ChrisCanty99) September 27, 2022

The pressure Daniel Jones is facing tonight is impossible to overcome. Somehow got them into range for a 51-yard Gano field goal to cut the deficit to 23-16 with 3:37 remaining. Gano kicking off after OL Devery Hamilton stepped on his right foot after the FG. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 27, 2022

Awful to see Shep carted off. Again. #nyg — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 27, 2022

Damn man!!! — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) September 27, 2022

Sterling Shepard down and in serious pain. Grabbing his left leg on play that ended with Trevon Diggs INT. Can't get a break. Shepard limps onto cart. Players for both teams coming up to console him on cart. Tough to watch. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 27, 2022

So many are out and on the field for Sterling Shepard, who is being carted off #Giants pic.twitter.com/D04ej2cF04 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 27, 2022

No. No. No — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 27, 2022

Looked like Jihad Ward and DeMarcus Lawrence had to be separated after the game. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 27, 2022

