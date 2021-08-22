Giants dropped by Browns, 17-13: Instant analysis

The New York Giants faced off against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon in their second game of the 2021 NFL Preseason.

Kickoff temperature was a sunny 81 degrees and perfect for football. It was another game in which the reserves did most — if not all — of the heavy lifting for Big Blue.

Giants fall to Browns: Winners, losers and those in between

The Giants game-day captains were safety Julian Love, long snapper Casey Kreiter and tight end Kaden Smith.

The offensive line got a respite in this game after a tough couple of days of scrimmages with the Browns. With five more roster cuts due this week, the Giants wanted to get a long look at the reserves. Jackson Barton started at left tackle with Kenny Wiggins at left guard, Jonotthan Harrison at center, Ted Larsen at right guard and Chad Slade at right tackle. Mike Glennon opened the game at quarterback.

The starting defense was as such: Raymond Johnson, David Moa and B.J. Hill up front with Ryan Anderson, Oshane Ximines, Reggie Ragland and Devante Downs at linebacker with rookie Rodarius Williams and Madre Harper at the corners and Xavier McKinney and Love at safety.

Harper was picked on twice in the red zone on the Brown’s first drive. The first play he broke up a touchdown grab against Rashard Higgins but gave up a touchdowns two player later to KhaDarel Hodge. The Browns’ drive, led by veteran quarterback Case Keenum, went for 81 yards on 10 plays. The Giants’ defense was very lax, especially when it came to containing the edge on running plays.

The Giants charged right back with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive of their own, highlighted by a 24-yard completion from Glennon to Rysen John and the rushing and receiving of free agent running back Devontae Booker, who scored on one yard dive to complete the scoring drive.

On the Browns’ next possession, Quincy Wilson picked off Keenum in the end zone to stop a scoring drive. The first half ended with the score tied 7-7.

The Giants allowed 94 yards on the ground in the first half, 7.8 yards per attempt. To be fair, 32 of those yards came an a last-second scramble by former Giant backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta against a prevent defense.

The second half featured the bottom rungs of each team’s depth charts. Brian Lewerke, signed this week by the Giants, played the second half at quarterback leading a scoring drive that ended in a touchdown pass but was followed by a failed two-point try. For a player who has been with the team for a week, he appeared to be quite poised.

The final was Browns 17, Giants 13 with onlookers champing at the bit for the regular season to begin.

