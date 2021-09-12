Giants dropped by Broncos, 27-13: Instant analysis

The 2021 season opener between the New York Giants and Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium late Sunday afternoon was billed as a low-scoring, defensive showdown and that’s exactly how it panned out. At least when it came to the Giants, that is.

The first half saw the offenses move the ball fairly well only to fizzle out in key spots. The Broncos got on the board first on a 23-yard field goal by Brandon McManus.

The Giants answered by going 70 yards in seven plays culminating in a 37-yard catch and run by Sterling Shepard for a touchdown to give the Giants a 7-3 lead.

THERE WE GO SHEP!!!! 📺: @NFLonFOX & Giants App pic.twitter.com/zzTm86kR0m — New York Giants (@Giants) September 12, 2021

Denver drove 58 yards on the ensuing drive only to have tight end Albert Okwuegbunam fumble the ball over to safety Logan Ryan at the Giants’ four yard-line. The play was reviewed and the call on the field of a fumble was upheld. The Giants could so nothing with the ball and ended up punting it away.

The Broncos then caught the Giants flat-footed going on a 57-yard scoring drive in which they twice on fourth down. Teddy Bridgewater hit Tim Patrick for a two-yard score to take a 10-7 lead into the tunnel.

In the second half the Broncos took the ball 75 yards on the opening drive for a touchdown when Bridgewater hit Okwuegbunam on a four-yard catch and run in front of linebacker Blake Martinez. The drive ate up 8:12.

When the Giants took over possession with 6:08 left in the third quarter Denver had a 27:11 to 11:41 over the Giants in time of possession. The drive was going fairly well as Daniel Jones hit Sterling Shepard twice for big gains and Saquon Barkley toughed out a key first down. But on first-and-2 from the Denver 22, Jones was flushed form the police toad made a run for it. He was hit by Denver linebacker Josey Jewell as he dove forward at the 15. The ball came loose and was recovered by Malik Reed.

Same old Giants’ was the collective groan.

Denver had to settle for a 36-yard McManus field goal on their next drive to give them a 20-7 lead with 12:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the Broncos’ fourth scoring drive in their last five possessions, the only blemish was the Okwuegbunam fumble or it would’ve been five in a row.

The Giants then went on a 14-play drive that got them down to the Denver 6. They need up crapping out when Jones threw an incompletion towards Kenny Golladay in the end zone on fourth and goal.

The Broncos continued their mastery of the Giants on the next possession when running back Melvin Gordon rambled 70 yards for a score to put the game away. The Giants defense looked flat and uninspired most of the afternoon. Bridgewater simply made play after play when it counted, converting all three of the Broncos’ fourth down tries

The 27-13 loss was as a deflating one they’ve had in years, and there have been some negative moments. They were outsmarted and outhustled all afternoon. Most of the team did not see any action in the preseason and they sure looked like a team that hadn’t ever played together before today.

