Giants drop preseason opener to Jets, 12-7

The New York Giants opened the preseason on Saturday night in a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With fans in attendance for the first time since December of 2019, the Giants gave them little to cheer about through the first half. They were sloppy, confused and hardly looked like a team ready to compete.

But the second brought about change, right? Wrong.

The Giants got no better in the second half and arguably played even worse until midway through the fourth quarter. They were unable to generate any offensive momentum and had entirely too many defensive mishaps, but they did get one touchdown to avoid a shutout.

The Jets certainly weren’t dominant, but the Giants were not at all competitive until there was under 7:20 left to play and then that faded quickly.

Final score: Jets 12, Giants 7

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 0 0 7 7 Jets 3 0 7 2 12





Keys to the game

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

The Giants lost the time of possession battle, 39:49 to 20:11.

The Jets out-gained the Giants 227 to 58 through the air, and 316 to 163 overall.

The Giants managed just 11 first downs on the game (Jets, 21).

Drops continue to be an issue for Giants receivers. They had three on the night.

The Jets recorded five sacks, while the Giants managed just one.

The Giants went just 2-of-10 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth down.

It was over when...

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Facing a third-and-18 from the Giants' 27, Jets quarterback Mike White connected with wide receiver Denzel Mims on a short pass. Giants' defenders swarmed to Mims and had him in their grasp, but there were multiple attempts to strip the ball and not tackle the receiver. Mims spun, cut, spun again and fell forward, breaking a minimum of five tackles. He gained 20 yards and a first-down, which set Gang Green up. Several plays later, running back La'Mical Perine plunged over the goal-line for the first touchdown of the game, putting the Jets up 10-0, which was substantially more than the Giants could overcome.

Story continues

Players of the game

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

WR David Sills (3 rec. for 49 yards)

LB Carter Coughlin (5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF)

LB Reggie Ragland (4 tackles, 1 PD)

Injuries

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Offensive lineman Kyle Murphy got his legs rolled up on late in the second quarter but initially tried to remain in the game despite a limp. Several plays later, he headed to the sideline where he was evaluated by trainers. He was later carted into the locker room for x-rays and ruled out with an ankle injury. Tight end Cole Hikutini was ruled out for the game with a hip injury late in the third quarter. It's unclear when the injury occurred. With under 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, linebacker T.J. Brunson suffered a leg injury and was helped off the field. Finally, with just 1:39 left in the game, quarterback Clayton Thorson was sacked in the endzone for a safety. He got twisted up in the pile and was examined by trainers on the field before heading to the sideline.

What's next?

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

The New York Giants will be off on both Sunday and Monday before returning to practice on Tuesday afternoon. They will then travel to Ohio on Wednesday to conduct joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday and Friday. The Giants and Browns will then square off Sunday, August 22 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the second preseason game of the year.

1

1