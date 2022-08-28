Giants drop preseason finale, 31-27, to Jets

The New York Giants “visited” their co-tenants, the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon to close out the 2022 preseason.

It was the 53rd time in the past 54 years these local rivals have faced off in the preseason (there was no game in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions) and the first day matchup since 1977.

Jets-Giants deep PS trivia: Today is 6th time in 53-gm history of summer rivalry that both teams enter undefeated (not incl PS openers of course). Jets' record in those first 5 battles of unbeatens: 1-4. Only win in 1992 by 20-14. QBs that night: Nagle/OBrien vs Hostetler/Simms. — Randy Lange (@rlangejets) August 28, 2022

Both clubs have experienced key injuries this summer and wisely sat many of their starters and stars. The ones that did dress played sparingly. The Jets played their starters early on before giving way to the reserves in the second quarter. Veteran Joe Flacco started at quarterback in place of the injured Zach Wilson (knee).

The Giants didn’t have much of a choice in some cases as they have so many players hurting and/or rehabbing at the moment.

Players ruled out for Sunday’s preseason finale: WR Sterling Shepard, WR CJ Board, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Josh Ezeudu, OL Ben Bredeson, OL Garrett McGhin, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB Azeez Ojulari, OLB Elerson Smith, CB Rodarius Williams, S Dane Belton and K Graham Gano. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 26, 2022

The Giants began the game on defense with mostly backups. Linebackers Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder and Jihad Ward and cornerback Aaron Robinson were the only starters on the field.

Veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams did not play again. He did not see any game snaps in the preseason but is said that he will be ready for the regular season.

On offense, quarterback Daniel Jones sat out. Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb handled the quarterbacking duties.

Running back Saquon Barkley was also held out. Free agent Matt Brieda drew the start, his first action of the preseason.

Jon Feliciano, who has been hampered by injuries this summer, started at center. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay also started. Take away what you want from that.

The Giants’ starting offensive line was: Feliciano, Devery Hamilton at left tackle, Jamil Douglas at left guard with Max Garcia and Will Holden at right guard and tackle.

Final score: Jets 31, Giants 27

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 10 7 10 27 Jets 3 14 0 14 31

Keys to the game

The Jets outgained the Giants 431-307.

The Jets made 26 first downs to the Giants’ 19.

The Jets had 15 different players record a reception. The Giants had 14.

The Giants did not record a sack despite deploying multiple pressure packages throughout the game.

Each team recorded an interception in the game.

It was over when...

Jets wideout Calvin Jackson beat Khalil Dorsey on a corner post for a touchdown with 22 seconds left after Dorsey committed a pass interference penalty that gave the Jets a first-and-10 on the 10-yard line four plays earlier.

That gave the Jets a 31-27 lead. The Giants mounted a last minute comeback but Davis Webb’s Hail Mary pass was knocked away by the Jets with no time left on the clock.

Players of the game

For the second week in a row Quarterback Davis Webb looked very comfortable running Brian Daboll’s offense. Webb went 30-for-38 for 208 yards and a touchdown for a 97.6 QB rating. He also rushed four times for a total of 13 yards.

Linebacker Austin Calitro had another strong game, recovering a Michael Carter fumble in the first quarter and then intercepting Joe Flacco in the second quarter for a 35-yard pick-six. He also made a key stop on a 4th-and-1.

Rookie tight end Austin Allen caught all four of his targets for a total of 40 yards, including a nifty 18-yard touchdown grab.

Journeyman safety Nate Meadors continued to impress, leading the team with 12 tackles (eight solo) and had an interception called back due to a penalty.

Injuries

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor (back) left the game via cart in the first quarter after a taking a big hit from Jets’ defender Michael Clemons on a 25-yard completion to tight end Daniel Bellinger. He was replaced by Davis Webb.

Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes was carted off the field in the second quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was also evaluated for a concussion in the first half. Both players were ruled out for the second half.

Rookie running back Jashaun Corbin limped off the field in the fourth quarter.

What's next?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll will conduct a Zoom conference with reporters on Monday morning to recap the team’s preseason. The players will then return on Tuesday morning for the final training camp practice of the year (and 53-man cutdown day).

Beginning on Wednesday, the Giants will transition to their regular season practice schedule before a Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on September 11.

