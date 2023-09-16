Giants drop Game 1 of DH to Rockies, slip in wild-card race originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants left San Francisco for Colorado earlier this week feeling better about their NL Wild Card chances.

Those good vibes are gone after the first two games against the Rockies at Coors Field.

After scoring the first three runs in Game 1 of the split doubleheader, the Giants allowed nine straight runs and ultimately lost 9-5 to the Rockies.

The loss drops the Giants to 75-73, with first pitch of Game 2 of the doubleheader scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT.

Blake Sabol, starting at catcher in the opener, doubled down the left field line in the second inning, driving in two runs to give the Giants an early lead.

An inning later, Thairo Estrada scored on a passed ball charged to former Giants catcher Austin Wynns.

From that point forward, it was all downhill for the Giants, as Keaton Winn, Ryan Walker and Ross Stripling each gave up three earned runs.

Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar tripled in three runs in the bottom of the third inning, and former Giants outfielder Kris Bryant gave the Rockies the lead for good with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Colorado added two more runs in the inning and never looked back.

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit his 15th homer of the season, a solo shot in the eighth inning, and Estrada drove in Brandon Crawford in the ninth, but it was too little, too late for the Giants.

The Giants entered Saturday one full game behind the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spot, and trailed the Miami Marlins by a half game.

At the time of the Giants' Game 1 loss to the Rockies, the Marlins had an early lead over the Atlanta Braves, while the Reds and D-backs play their respective games later in the day.

