Giants’ Drew Lock recalls being out-studied by Daniel Jones at Senior Bowl

When the New York Giants signed veteran quarterback Drew Lock this offseason, he joined a room that included a familiar face: Daniel Jones.

Jones and Lock were roommates during the 2019 Senior Bowl, which Lock recalled while meeting with reporters on Thursday.

“Daniel, we were roommates at the Senior Bowl. We were with (Jon) Gruden and the Raiders that Senior Bowl, so I got to know him there a little bit,” Lock said. “I tried to stay up as late as he did studying the playbook, it’s like, crap, I’ve got to go to bed, buddy. You going to have to turn the light off, but — He’s been great to be around. Super smart guy obviously. Doesn’t get to where he’s at without playing a lot of good football and knowing a lot.

“It’s been a lot of fun to be with him in that room, especially since he’s taken the seven-on-seven reps. He has time to really help us in there. It’s been cool. We still go in. We watch the tape after. He runs it. We talk through the plays. It’s really cool. I appreciate how much he’s been helping us in there, including myself.”

Lock also realizes that with the disdain for Jones, he immediately becomes the most popular guy in town. And while he appreciates the support, he once again made it abundantly clear that his job is not to start under center this season.

“I would say I appreciate the people who respect my game and know what I can do, but you’re the backup, and you’re here to help Daniel,” he said.

Ultimately, Lock says, it would benefit the Giants this season if he spent 17 games riding the pine.

“I know how to be a backup and just be ready if and when your time comes. As a backup, you hope it never comes. You hope your team is playing good football, and you hope Daniel stays healthy,” he said. “But do everything you can to be ready. When that time comes, just make the best of it.”

Although the Giants believe Lock is solid insurance, they, too, hope he never sees the field during the regular season unless it’s to run out the clock.

