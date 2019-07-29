Giants 'dress like Pablo Sandoval' on flight to Philadelphia

SAN DIEGO -- Pablo Sandoval walked out of the clubhouse Sunday afternoon wearing tight jeans, a long white shirt, three heavy gold chains and bright bedazzled shoes.

"You look like you!" closer Will Smith yelled

So did the rest of the Giants.

A team that's been riding high on the field decided to have a bit more fun off of it, going with a "Dress Like Pablo" theme for the evening flight to Philadelphia. After a few trips to the Gucci store and plenty of shopping on Amazon, lockers were filled with white jeans, red pants, bright printed shirts and the gaudiest jewelry players could find. Alex Dickerson added a Lakers hat to his ensemble and several players, including Buster Posey, wore big pairs of glasses.

Sandoval's energy and bat kept the Giants going through much of a rough first half, and he has continued to play a key role as the team has climbed back into the Wild Card race. It's been a heck of a comeback for a player who five years ago left for Boston and said he didn't miss most of his teammates.

"It shows there's a lot of forgiveness on this team," Posey said, smiling.

Nearly all of the Giants participated, although a few members of the traveling party did not know this was a day to bring ripped white jeans. Manager Bruce Bochy had his khakis and black shirt hanging in his locker after the game.

"I didn't get the memo," he said.

