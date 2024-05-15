Giants draw sixth-hardest strength of schedule for 2024 season

Things are never easy these days for the New York Football Giants. They have posted one of the worst records in the NFL over the past decade and few see them getting any breaks going forward.

Despite finishing with the sixth-worst win-loss record (6-11) in the league last season, they will be faced with the sixth most difficult schedule in 2024.

The teams on their 2024 schedule compiled a .516 winning percentage last year, which makes it the sixth hardest heading into the season.

Heres the Strength of schedule for the 2024 Season AFC North sitting at the top👀👀👀#NFL #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Gxkp3br8YV — The Standard (@TheStandard412) May 14, 2024

The Giants will play their three NFC East opponents (Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington) in home and home contests, as they do every year.

They also play the NFC South (Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay) and the NFC North (Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh). The Panthers game will be held in Germany.

Their two at-large NFC games are versus Seattle and Minnesota and their additional AFC game will be against Indianapolis at home.

