Giants draft picks 2022: Full list of New York’s draft picks, order for every round

The New York Giants enter the 2022 NFL Draft as one of the worst teams in the league after finishing the 2021 season with a 4-13 record, good for last place in the NFC East. Former head coach Joe Judge lasted just two seasons with the team, posting a 10-23 record in 33 games. This offseason, Judge was fired and replaced with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. General manager Dave Gettleman is gone as well after a four-year run with the team. Joe Schoen, who spent the last five seasons as the assistant GM of the Bills, now has the GM job for the Giants.



Together, Schoen and Daboll will begin the rebuild of the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants have nine picks in the Draft, including two within the top seven. The No. 5 overall pick is their own and the No. 7 overall pick is from a trade with the Bears last year that allowed Chicago to draft Justin Fields. The Giants had a relatively quiet free agency, acquiring backup QB Tyrod Taylor and OL Mark Glowinski, and Schoen likely intends to rely heavily on the draft to rebuild the Giants.



While Schoen has made an effort to upgrade the Giants’ offensive line this offseason with the signing of Glowinski and veterans Jamil Douglas and Max Garcia to minimum contracts, there is still a major hole to fill at right tackle. With at least one big-time tackle – NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross – likely to be available when the Giants make their fifth pick, New York could look to fill one of its major needs in the opening round.



The Giants had just six picks in last year’s draft and used their only first-rounder to draft wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who played 10 games, with only four starts last season. New York’s other notable selections were linebacker Azeez Ojulari in the second round and cornerback Aaron Robinson in the third round.

New York Giants 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 5

Round 1 No. 7 (from CHI)

Round 2: No. 36

Round 3: No. 67

Round 3: No. 81 (from MIA)

Round 4: No. 112 (from CHI)

Round 5: No. 147

Round 5: No. 173 (from KC via BAL)

Round 6: No. 182

