Giants draft LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall after reportedly trying to trade up for QB Drake Maye

NEW YORK — The Giants passed on J.J. McCarthy and other top quarterbacks at No. 6 overall on Thursday night and drafted LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Both the Giants and Minnesota Vikings tried to trade up to No. 3 overall when the New England Patriots were on the clock, according to NFL Network.

But the Patriots stuck and selected North Carolina QB Drake Maye, who was believed to be the quarterback the Giants coveted.

So GM Joe Schoen instead selected a No. 1 wide receiver to inject lift into one of the NFL’s worst offenses.