Giants draft Kadarius Toney: Instant analysis of the No. 20 pick

With the 20th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Giants select Kadarius Toney, receiver, Florida.

Analysis: Teams that run a lot of option routes through the slot receiver might have him as the fourth or fifth WR in the draft. Teams that run a more vertical-based offense or more 12 personnel might grade him a bit lower on their boards. I look at what he offers out of the slot, and think that you’re gonna have to draft him in the first if you want him on your roster. His human joystick qualities are too good to wait for, and those kinds of skills make magic happen on Sundays.

Grade: B. Did Dave Gettleman take Toney thinking that he was getting the next Odell Beckham Jr.?

Kadarius Toney Selected 20th Overall by @Giants O. Beckham Jr. >K. Toney

Height 5’ 11 1/4” 5’ 11 5/8”

Weight 198 193

40-Yd 4.43 4.37

Vertical 38 1/2” 39 1/2” > Unofficial Pro Day — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) April 30, 2021

Toney may not come into the NFL with that level of freakish skills, but Gettleman swore up and down that he was going to get more weapons for Daniel Jones, and Toney qualifies. Now, it’s up to offensive coordiantor Jason Garett to figure out how to best use his astonishing athleticism and raw route-running skills.