Giants draft history: Players selected at No. 25 overall

The New York Giants hold the 25th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. It is the eighth time in the 88 years of the draft that they have the 25th pick.

Who will they use that pick on later this month in Kansas City? Who knows? What we do know is who they have taken in the past. The Giants have only selected 25th twice in the Super Bowl era.

Here is a list of the first seven players the Giants have taken at No. 25.

John Chickerneo, 1939

John Chickerneo was selected with the 25th pick in 1939, which at that time was in the third round.

The University of Pittsburgh product was a two-way player who appeared in four games as a Giant in 1942 as a back/linebacker.

John McLaughry, 1940

John McLaughry was also a third-round pick. An Ivy League product by way of Brown, McLaughry also played just one season for Big Blue (1940) as a back. He went o to become the head coach at Brown compiling a 78–80–8 record from 1959-66.

Ray Krouse, 1951

Ray Krouse was a second-round pick out of Maryland in 1951. The 6-foot-3, 263-pound defensive lineman played five seasons for the Giants from 1951-55, appearing in 58 games, starting 54, before playing his final five seasons in Baltimore, Washington, and Detroit.

Bruce Tarbox, 1961

Bruce Tarbox, a Nyack native, was taken by the Giants in the second round of the 1961 draft and never played a down for Big Blue. A 6-foot-2, 230-pound guard from Syracuse, Tarbox played in seven NFL games — all for the Los Angeles Rams — in 1961.

Steve Thurlow, 1964

Steve Thurlow was a running back out of Stanford that was selected in the second round by the Giants in 1964. He played 26 games in two-plus seasons for the Giants before being traded to Washington for offensive lineman Darrell Dess.

Don Davis Sr., 1966

Don Davis Sr. was a huge defensive tackle who stood 6-foot-6 and weighed in at 285 pounds. He was a second-round selection by the Giants in 1966 out of Los Angeles State (Cal State LA) and was also drafted No. 7 overall by the AFL’s San Diego Chargers. Davis played only one season for the Giants — 1966 — and recorded 3.5 sacks.

William Joseph, 2003

William Joseph was selected in the first round of the 2003 NFL draft by the Giants out of the University of Miami. Joseph had the promise of continuing a long line of legendary Hurricane defensive linemen such as Jerome Brown, Russell Maryland, Warren Sapp, and Cortez Kennedy. It never happened. The oft-injured Joseph showed some flashes and played in 55 games for the Giants, starting just 17, and finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders in 2009.

